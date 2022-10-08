George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays wild card game against Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer, lays on the field after being injured on a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) as Santiago Espinal, left, and Teoscar Hernandez look on during eighth inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Saturday, October 8, 2022
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Mariners.
Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford.
The Blue Jays outfielder raced forward from centre field to try and make a catch on the play as Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette ran toward him.
As Springer dove forward it appeared he clipped Bichette and then hit his head hard on the Rogers Centre turf.
Crawford's hit landed for a double to clear the bases and tie the game 9-9.
Both Bichette and Springer lay prone on the field in obvious pain as the crowd fell silent.
Bichette eventually got up but Springer, visibly shaken, stayed down.
Blue Jays training staff had to help Springer to his feet and he was placed on a cart to be taken off the field.
Jackie Bradley Jr. took over for Springer in centre field.