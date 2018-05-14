Golden Knights even out series against Jets with 3-1 win in Game 2
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) battle in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during second period game 2 NHL Western Conference Finals action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Winnipeg, Monday, May 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 10:53PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night to even the Western Conference final 1-1.
Tomas Tatar also scored for the expansion Knights, while Reilly Smith added two assists.
Kyle Connor replied for the Jets, who got 25 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.
The series now shifts to Sin City for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.
Game 5 will be back in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.
Fleury, who has four shutouts in these playoffs, picked up the 71st post-season victory of his career to pull even with Jacques Plante for ninth on the all-time list.