

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night to even the Western Conference final 1-1.

Tomas Tatar also scored for the expansion Knights, while Reilly Smith added two assists.

Kyle Connor replied for the Jets, who got 25 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.

The series now shifts to Sin City for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.

Game 5 will be back in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

Fleury, who has four shutouts in these playoffs, picked up the 71st post-season victory of his career to pull even with Jacques Plante for ninth on the all-time list.