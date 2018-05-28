Golden Knights top Capitals in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, of the Czech Republic, during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 11:17PM EDT
LAS VEGAS - Tomas Nosek scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and then added an empty netter as the expansion Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 6-4 on Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
Reilly Smith, with a goal and an assist, Colin Miller, William Karlsson and Ryan Reaves also scored for the Knights, who got 24 saves from Marc-Andre Fleury. Deryk Engelland chipped in with two assists.
Nicklas Backstrom, with a goal and an assist, Brett Connolly, John Carlson and Tom Wilson replied for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie added two assists.
Braden Holtby made 28 saves for the visitors.
Game 2 goes Wednesday in Sin City before the series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.