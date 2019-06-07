Golden State Warriors get Kevon Looney back for Game 4 versus Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives up court as Golden State Warriors centre Kevon Looney (5) defends during second half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 8:03PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors have cleared forward Kevon Looney for tonight's Game 4 of the NBA Finals versus Toronto.
Looney suffered a rib injury called non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in his pre-game availability that Looney was "dying to play, so we'll give him a shot and see what he's got."
Kerr said the team sought a second opinion on Looney's injury after he was originally ruled out for the remainder of the series.
"And then a lot of research and making sure that there's no long-term risk involved with him playing," Kerr said. "And it all checked out."
Looney is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a night this post-season.