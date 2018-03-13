Greek soccer club owner marches onto field with pistol after goal disallowed
PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis invades into the pitch during the Greek League soccer match between PAOK and AEK Athens in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Savvidis invaded the pitch twice. The second time, without the overcoat he was wearing before, a pistol was clearly visible in its holder. AEK officials claim Savvidis threatened the referee during his first foray into the pitch, before being pulled away by his retinue. (InTime Sports via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 9:30AM EDT
THESSALONIKI, Greece -- A Thessaloniki prosecutor ordered a judicial investigation Tuesday after the gun-toting owner of PAOK Thessaloniki marched onto the field following a disputed goal in a Greek league match.
The incident prompted condemnation from FIFA and an indefinite suspension of league play.
The probe will also investigate why police allegedly ignored instructions to arrest Ivan Savvidis on the spot, issued by a prosecutor on duty at Sunday's game against AEK Athens.
Savvidis entered the field accompanied by bodyguards, apparently carrying a pistol in a waist holster. He made no visible move to use the weapon, for which he has a license.
Fernando Varela had just scored in the 90th minute, putting PAOK ahead 1-0. The referee signalled a goal but then seemed to disallow it for offside. The match was abandoned.
Savvidis apologized Tuesday for what he called an "emotional reaction" to the referee's decision and "the general negative condition in Greek soccer."
In a statement on the club's website, Savvidis said his only intention had been "to protect tens of thousands of PAOK fans from provocations and clashes (with) victims."