

The Canadian Press





Julia Greenshields returns from injury for the first time since December. but Canada coach Jack Hanratty is missing other bodies through injury and 15s commitments ahead of the Hong Kong Sevens.

Canada, which stands eighth in the overall standings, will compete in Pool A with No. 1 New Zealand, No. 7 Britain and invitational host side Hong Kong in the sixth of seven women's stops on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The competition runs March 31 through April 2 at Hong Kong Stadium.

Fancy Bermudez, Renee Gonzalez and Pamphinette Buisa are in Spain with the 15s team and will miss the Hong Kong event. Bianca Farella, Florence Symonds, Charity Williams and Asia Hogan-Rochester are injured.

The Canadian women are coming off a season-best sixth-place finish at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver earlier this month.

“We are happy to get back in action after an incredible occasion at Canada Sevens," Hanratty said in a statement. “Although it was a season-best performance for us, we are eager to challenge at the later stages of the tournament. We had big highs in Vancouver, but consistency is what we are striving for.”

Shalaya Valenzuela and Maddy Grant, who last played in January in Sydney, and Taejah Thompson and Piper Logan, who debuted at the Canada Sevens, are all in the Hong Kong lineup.

Canada opens pool play against Britain before facing Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Canada Women's Roster

Olivia De Couvreur, Ottawa, Ottawa Irish; Krissy Scurfield, Canmore, Alta., University of Victoria; Breanne Nicholas, Blenheim, Ont., Kent Havoc RFC; Julia Greenshields, Sarnia, Ont., Sarnia Saints; Piper Logan, Calgary, Calgary Hornets/University of British Columbia; Keyara Wardley, Vulcan, Alta., unattached; Taejah Thompson, Calgary, Calgary Canadian Irish Athletic Club; Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, P.E.I. CRFC/Saracens; Nakisa Levale, Abbotsford, B.C., Abbotsford RFC; Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Shalaya Valenzuela, Abbotsford, B.C., Abbotsford RFC; Maddy Grant, Cornwall, Ont., University of Ottawa; Chloe Daniels, Sutton, Ont., Aurora Barbarians/Queen’s University.