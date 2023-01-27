Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts
Edmonton Elks running back James Wilder Jr. (32) runs the ball against Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Robbie Smith (40) and Toronto Argonauts defensive back Josh Hagerty, right, during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Smith signed a contract extension with the Argonauts on Friday. He was slated to become a free agent next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 27, 2023 1:06PM EST
Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put.
The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month.
The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title.
The six-foot-two, 245-pound Smith registered 22 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced fumble in 17 regular-season games last season. He registered four tackles and a sack in the Grey Cup game before delivering the game-deciding play.
Toronto selected Smith in the second round, ninth overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of Wilfrid Laurier. Smith has appeared in 45 career CFL regular-season games, posting 61 tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.