

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press





Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in four runs while extending his hit streak to 20 games to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday.

Guerrero Jr. finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

By winning the rubber match, the Blue Jays (53-62) claimed their seventh win in 10 starts at home. Baltimore (68-48) has dropped 15 of its last 26 contests.

Guerrero doubled home George Springer in the first inning, belted an opposite-field two-run shot for his 23rd homer in the fifth and tripled in another run off the right-field wall in the sixth.

Last week's American League player-of-the-week is just two shy of reaching his career-best 22-game hit streak, set in 2022. He became only the second player in Blue Jays' history to check in with two hit streaks of 20 or more games.

Damaso Garcia registered hit streaks of 20 and 21 games in 1982 and 1983, respectively.

Guerrero went three-for-four Thursday night with a fly ball out to right field in the second. He also scored two runs.

During his streak, he has hit 507. (37 for 73) with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 homers and 22 RBI.

The Blue Jays received a strong start from Kevin Gausman (10-8). He survived a two-run homer from Colton Cower after giving up a two-out walk in the third inning.

He yielded two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in eight innings. His 100-pitch effort was his fourth win in his last four decisions.

The Orioles scored four runs on five hits off relievers Zach Pop and Chad Green to make for a nervous ninth for the 27,910 at Rogers Centre.

After three doubles Wednesday, Toronto rookie shortstop Leo Jimenez doubled and scored in the sixth inning on Daulton Varsho's single.

Varsho, hitting in the No. 2 slot ahead of Guerrero, singled, walked twice and scored three times.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (4-9) lasted 4 ⅓ innings, giving up Guerrero's homer, five runs on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

OH BABY

The Blue Jays lost reliever Genesis Cabrera, placing him on the paternity list Thursday. To fill his roster spot, Toronto acquired Tommy Nance from the San Diego Padres for cash considerations.

The 33-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched in the major leagues since October 2022, when he was with the Miami Marlins.

ON DECK

The Blue Jays open a three-game set at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Oakland had the second-lowest win total in the American League at 48 entering play Thursday. Only the Chicago White Sox have been worst at 28.

Jose Berrios will start for Toronto, while the Athletics will counter with right-hander Mitch Spence (7-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.