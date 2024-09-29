

The Canadian Press





The NHL has fined Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj US$3,385.42 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto forward Cédric Paré during a pre-season game Saturday in Montreal.

The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association, and the money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Xhekaj was assessed a minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct at 4:43 of the first period after he grabbed Paré and hit him with several punches.

Xhekaj's actions came shortly after Canadiens forward Patrik Laine left the game with an injury after a knee-on-knee hit from Paré.

Paré was not assessed a penalty for the hit.

The Maple Leafs won the game 2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.