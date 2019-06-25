Hayley Wickenheiser elected to Hockey Hall of Fame
In this Feb. 21, 2014, file photo, Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser celebrates with the Canadian flag after beating the USA 3-2 in overtime at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Wickenheiser is the Toronto Maple Leafs new assistant director of player development. (AP Photo/Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press, File)
Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 3:22PM EDT
Canadian women's star Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.
Wickenheiser headlines the 2019 Hall of Fame class that also includes former NHL players Sergei Zubov and Guy Carbonneau, Czech hockey star Vaclav Nedomansky and builders Jim Rutherford and Jerry York. Hall chairman Lanny McDonald announced the inductees Tuesday.
In 79 international games, Wickenheiser recorded 58 goals and 88 assists for 146 points. She won four Olympic gold medals, seven world championship golds, one Olympic silver and six world championship silvers.
Wickenheiser won three Women's World Hockey League titles and a Canadian Women's Hockey League title. She is currently assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.