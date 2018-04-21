Heat's Winslow fined $15,000 for stepping on Embiid's mask
Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (20) attempts a 3-point basket as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:46AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Miami's Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for attempting to damage Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid's facemask during Game 3 of their playoff series.
Winslow intentionally stepped on Embiid's mask after it had fallen onto the court with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter of the 76ers' 128-108 victory on Thursday night.
The NBA cited Winslow for unsportsmanlike conduct in announcing the penalty Friday.
Embiid was wearing the mask for the first time after returning from a 10-game absence caused by a broken orbital bone around his left eye.
Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Saturday.