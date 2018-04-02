Henrik and Daniel Sedin announce this will be their last NHL season
Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin, right, and his twin brother Henrik Sedin, both of Sweden, skate before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 12:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 1:00PM EDT
Vancouver forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced this will be their last NHL season. The twin stars broke the news in a letter on the Canucks' website.
More coming.