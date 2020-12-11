

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. - Hockey Canada has named the 25 players who will represent the host country at the world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton.

Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were chosen for tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 from a selection camp roster of 46 invited players.

Selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., was interrupted by a two-week quarantine because two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Canadian team includes six veterans of the squad that won gold at the 2020 under-20 championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton's “bubble” on Sunday.

Canada opens the tournament Christmas Day against Germany.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.