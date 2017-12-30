

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. - Brett Howden scored twice as Canada routed Denmark 8-0 on Saturday to win Group A at the world junior hockey championships.

As the top seed in Group A, Canada will face the fourth place team from Group B in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Their opponent will either be the Czech Republic or Switzerland, depending on the result of their game on Sunday.

Carter Hart had a 18-save shutout for Canada (3-0-1).

Robert Thomas, Sam Steel, Cale Makar, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Drake Batherson rounded out the attack as the Canadians dominated play throughout the game.

Emil Gransoe stopped 36 shots for Denmark (0-4), which finished last in the group and will have play its way out of relegation starting on Tuesday.