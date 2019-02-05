

The Associated Press





BOSTON -- Hundreds of thousands of giddy fans jammed downtown Boston on Tuesday for a parade celebrating the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title, clamouring for more with cheers of "We want seven!" and "Next year, right here!"

A party atmosphere enveloped the city as fans clad in team garb packed sidewalks for a glimpse of quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the team.

It's a familiar feeling in Boston. The parade came just four months after the city feted the Red Sox for their fourth World Series championship in 15 years.

"Getting to see Tom Brady again is always a special day, but the Patriots are amazing. Six-time champs," fan Lauren Mills said, adding that she still hasn't had her fill. Her message to Brady: "Go for No. 7. He still has how many fingers left? You know, four more rings to go."

Fresh from Sunday's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, team members and their families boarded Boston's iconic World War II-era amphibious "duck boats" for a 2-mile (3-kilometre) rumble through the city.

Officials expected more than 1 million attendees, and early trains and subways were jammed. The weather was unseasonably warm, with temperatures above 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) and dazzling sunshine.

Security was tight, and Mayor Marty Walsh warned fans not to throw anything. Errant beer cans slightly damaged the Red Sox World Series trophy last year.

Stephen Chhom, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was along the parade route overlooking the Statehouse with his friend Ricky Sok and Sok's 6-year-old son, Raiyu.

The trio has been to all six Patriots victory parades.

"What made this year special was all the other fans doubting us," Chhom said, wearing a Julian Edelman jersey. "The record speaks for itself. Tom Brady and the rest of the team prove themselves every single time."