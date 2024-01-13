

Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gabbie Hughes scored two goals in leading Ottawa to its first-ever win, 5-1 over Toronto in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Saturday.

Katerina Mrazova, Gabbie Hughes, Daryl Watts, Natalie Snodgrass added the others for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer made 25 saves and picked up an assist.

Saturday's contest was only Ottawa's second of the season after having its game at Boston on Monday postponed due to inclement weather. The game was pushed back to Feb. 19.

Natalie Spooner scored the first-ever home goal for Toronto (1-3-0) in its second home contest. Toronto lost 4-0 in its home opener against New York on Jan. 1.

Kristen Campbell gave up three goals on 11 shots starting in net. Erica Howe stopped 13-of-15 shots in relief.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow performed the ceremonial puck drop in front of 2,417 in attendance at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Toronto found itself in a hole near the midway mark of the first period. After Jesse Compher was sent to the penalty box for holding an opponent's stick, Blayre Turnbull joined her for roughing.

Turnbull had a breakaway opportunity while short-handed but her shot attempt was stopped by a last-second effort from Jincy Roese who used her stick after catching up to Turnbull. Seconds later after failing to get the puck back, Turnbull was whistled after levelling Akane Shiga.

Mrazova opened the scoring 9:29 into the contest with the 5-on-3 advantage. She scored on a rebound from a Roese shot.

Hughes doubled up Ottawa's lead 48 seconds later on the power play. Amanda Boulier's shot from the left faceoff circle was stopped but Hughes cleaned up in front.

Watts made it a 3-0 game with 15.8 seconds left. After Zoe Boyd cleared the puck out and over multiple Toronto players, a streaking Watts got the puck and whipped a wrist shot off the post and in.

Campbell was pulled in favour of Howe to start the second period.

Spooner got Toronto on the board 1:38 into the second. She fed Emma Maltais with a centring pass but Maltais was stopped, and Spooner quickly followed by sweeping the puck in off Maschmeyer from behind the net.

Snodgrass furthered Ottawa's lead 5:40 into the middle frame. Maschmeyer's clearing found a streaking Snodgrass while Toronto was going through a line change, and her wrist shot from the right faceoff circle trickled through the legs of Howe who failed to corral the puck.

Hughes netted her second of the game 11:34 into the third period. She tapped the puck in off a centring pass from Mikyla Grant-Mentis.

SHOOT AWAY

Despite losing two of three games entering Saturday, Toronto had outshot its opponents in every contest.

Toronto put up 98 total shots, while allowing 88. On the other hand, Toronto only scored four times and surrendered nine goals, with seven coming in losses to New York and Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Toronto closes a two-game homestand against Boston on Wednesday.

Ottawa heads home to host Minnesota on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.