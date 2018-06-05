

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A member of the Humboldt Broncos that was among those injured in a horrific crash involving the team’s bus will play hockey for the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa this fall.

Defenceman Bryce Fiske has committed to the UOIT Ridgebacks for the 2018-2019 Ontario University Athletics season, making him the second members of the Broncos bound for a GTA school.

Kaleb Dahlgren, who was also injured in the April crash, previously committed to play hockey for the York University Lions, though it remains unclear whether he will recover in time to take the ice this fall.

According to a press release, Fiske has enrolled in the Faculty of Business and Information Technology at UOIT and is “working on getting back on the ice” in order to be ready to play hockey this September.

“I’m excited, obviously. It’s been my goal (playing university hockey) since day one of training camp when I was 17 and like I said, I am excited,” Fiske said in a press release issued Tuesday. “I started my career in La Ronge, my hometown, and was later traded to Humboldt this year, which are two small junior hockey towns. When I flew in yesterday it was a bit of a shock but I will adjust and I am excited and happy to be here.”

Fiske was one of 13 people injured when the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan on April 6. Sixteen people, including the team’s head coach, were killed.

“I’ve been fortunate to see him play four times this year and Bryce is just a winner,” UOIT Head Coach Curtis Hodgins said in the press release. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid that is a winner. He plays the game hard, but at the same time has a great skillset, can really skate and is mobile.”