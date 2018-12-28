

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.

The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team were killed in a bus crash.

In a tweet, Oystrick said "Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season."

Oystrick said another statement would follow.

