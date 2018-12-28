Humboldt Broncos coach steps down during first season after tragic bus crash
Humboldt Broncos head coach Nathan Oystrick skates during the first day of the Humboldt Broncos training camp at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on August 24, 2018. Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos. The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team were killed in a bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 1:03PM EST
HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.
The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team were killed in a bus crash.
In a tweet, Oystrick said "Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season."
Oystrick said another statement would follow.
More to come.