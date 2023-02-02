

The Canadian Press





Ian Millar has been named the newest technical advisor of the national show jumping team, Equestrian Canada announced Thursday.

Millar of Perth, Ont., is a 12-time national champion and competed in 12 Olympics spanning from 1972 to 2012, winning a silver medal in 2008.

The 76-year-old takes over the post from Eric Lamaze, who Equestrian Canada said would not remain in the role after the conclusion of his contract on Jan. 31.

Lamaze of Montreal, has been battling brain cancer since 2017. He last competed for Canada in 2021 when he helped claim the team title at the BMO Nations Cup at Spruce Meadows in Calgary.

The 54-year-old is a three-time Olympic medallist, including a gold medal in 2008.

The 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to begin Oct. 20 in Santiago, Chile.