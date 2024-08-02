

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The National Bank Open has lost a lot of star power after three marquee players, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, withdrew from the Toronto tennis tournament on Friday.

NBO organizers said in a statement that Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has pulled out of next week's event due to fatigue after winning bronze for Poland at the Paris Olympics.

Also withdrawing Friday were Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who has a thigh injury, and world No. 4 Elena Rybakina, who is battling bronchitis.

The trio were only part of a growing list of withdrawals, which also includes Jasmine Paolini (No. 5), Maria Sakkari (No. 8), Danielle Collins (No. 9), Marketa Vondrousova (No. 18) and Caroline Garcia (No. 26).

"I'm sorry to announce that due to overall fatigue caused by the last couple of weeks on the court I need to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto," Swiatek said in a statement, citing her need for time off after a busy schedule that included the Olympics and a change of playing surfaces.

Past Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Slone Stephens moved into the main draw for the Toronto tournament.

The NBO's men's tournament in Montreal took a hit earlier this week with the announcement that both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the second- and third-ranked players in the world, would be skipping the Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event.

The tournament's official draw, for both the men's event in Montreal and the women's event in Toronto, will be held Saturday with qualification beginning Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.