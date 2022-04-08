

First-round leader Sungjae Im wrestled his way to a 2-over 74 in the second round of the Masters and is 3 under through 36 holes, tied with Charl Schwartzel for the top spot at blustery Augusta National.

Im shot a sparkling 4-under 68 in breezy conditions on Thursday afternoon but found the going a bit rougher as the wind continued to pick up Friday morning. He managed three birdies against five bogeys to slip into a tie with Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion.

Im bogeyed the first hole but steadied himself with a birdie on the par-4 third. He made the turn at even par for the day but had trouble on the back nine, including a bogey on the par-5 15th when his fairway metal skipped over the green and into the water. He recovered with a birdie at the par-3 16th but a wayward drive on 18 led to one last bogey.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett also is at 3 under as he gets to the turn.

Tiger Woods has bogeyed four of his first five holes to fall to 3 over on the tournament and is in danger of missing the cut if he can't turn things around.