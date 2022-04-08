Im shoots 74, stays atop Masters leaderboard
Sungjae Im, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 8, 2022 4:20PM EDT
First-round leader Sungjae Im wrestled his way to a 2-over 74 in the second round of the Masters and is 3 under through 36 holes, tied with Charl Schwartzel for the top spot at blustery Augusta National.
Im shot a sparkling 4-under 68 in breezy conditions on Thursday afternoon but found the going a bit rougher as the wind continued to pick up Friday morning. He managed three birdies against five bogeys to slip into a tie with Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion.
Im bogeyed the first hole but steadied himself with a birdie on the par-4 third. He made the turn at even par for the day but had trouble on the back nine, including a bogey on the par-5 15th when his fairway metal skipped over the green and into the water. He recovered with a birdie at the par-3 16th but a wayward drive on 18 led to one last bogey.
Former Masters champion Danny Willett also is at 3 under as he gets to the turn.
Tiger Woods has bogeyed four of his first five holes to fall to 3 over on the tournament and is in danger of missing the cut if he can't turn things around.