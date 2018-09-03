Indians place Josh Donaldson on DL to rehab calf injury
Cleveland Indians' Josh Donaldson exits the batting cage during batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 12:51PM EDT
CLEVELAND -- The Indians placed Josh Donaldson on the disabled list so he can continue rehabbing a calf injury in the minor leagues.
The 2015 AL MVP was acquired on Friday in a trade with Toronto. Donaldson has been limited to just 36 games this season, and the Indians are hoping he can get healthy enough to help them in the post-season.
Donaldson is playing third base and batting second on Monday for Triple-A Columbus. Once Donaldson is cleared and ready to play for them, the Indians intend to have him at third and slide All-Star Jose Ramirez to second. Jason Kipnis will be moving to the outfield.
The 32-year-old Donaldson hasn't played in a major league game since May 28. Donaldson took batting practice and did drills at Progressive Field on Sunday. Afterward, he said he was close to being 100 per cent.