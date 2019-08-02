

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has dropped out of the Rogers Cup because of an arm injury.

The native of the Czech Republic won the annual Canadian stop on the WTA Tour in 2012.

Kvitova's arm issue initially flared up during the French Open earlier this year.

"I'm so disappointed to have to withdraw from the Rogers Cup," Kvitova said in a statement. "My forearm injury is continuing to cause some problems so, on the advice of my medical team, I have made the decision not to travel to Canada."

The move makes Serena Williams a top-eight seed, giving the American star a bye in the first round. She'll play her opening match on Wednesday night.

Venus Williams, Serena's sister, now takes the available spot in the main draw and her wild card goes to two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.