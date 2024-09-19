Injury-plagued season continues for Jays' Bichette, now out with fractured finger
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 19, 2024 2:57PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette returned to the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right middle finger fracture.
The move, retroactive to Wednesday, essentially ends an injury-plagued season for Bichette.
He had two hits and one RBI in a 13-8 loss to Texas on Tuesday in his return from a 52-game stint on the IL with a right calf strain.
Bichette also missed nine games due to the calf issue in June.
His latest injury was suffered Wednesday during infield practice. Bichette was a late scratch in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers.
Bichette hit four homers with 31 RBIs in 81 games this season. He posted a .225 batting average and a .322 slugging percentage.
The Blue Jays also recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Buffalo. He was active for the series finale against the Rangers on Thursday afternoon, the team said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.