

The Associated Press





The International Olympic Committee is giving itself one month to decide how to proceed with this summer's Tokyo Olympics .

In an open letter to athletes, IOC president Thomas Bach said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “Human lives take precedence over everything,” and so the global organization will spend the next four weeks determining the best option for the Tokyo Olympics , which are scheduled to open on July 23.

In a statement, the IOC said it “needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning.”

It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the IOC has said it's considering other options.

Bach's letter came after a meeting of the IOC's executive board.

“The IOC EB emphasized that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody,” the IOC said in a statement. “Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.”