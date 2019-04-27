Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler to Arizona to begin 4th round of NFL draft
Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler tries to make a reception in front of Drake defensive back Will Warner, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:49PM EDT
NASHVILLE -- The third and final day of an NFL draft as memorable for the scene, the music and the passion of the folks in Nashville began Saturday with Arizona selecting Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler.
Butler is 6-foot-6 and could be a presence in the red zone for new Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall choice on Thursday night. The Cardinals also selected Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella in the second round.
Butler is the cousin of twins Aaron and Andrew Harrison, who starred in basketball at Kentucky.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley then went to Cincinnati, where he could learn from Andy Dalton.
Approximately 200,000 people attended the draft on each of the first two nights, packing Broadway to hear the picks, listen to the tunes in the honky tonks -- and by Tim McGraw in a rousing concert Friday night -- and make this "selection meeting" unlike anything the NFL has seen.