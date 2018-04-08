

The Associated Press





Patrick Reed and his par-5 prowess versus Rory McIlroy and his penchant for clutch shots.

A 27-year-old American seeking his first major championship versus a 28-year-old Irishman chasing golf history.

Reed and McIlroy are forever linked to that singles match two years ago, which Reed won on the 18th hole. The personalities are unchanged. The events, and the stakes, are entirely different.

The crowd figures to be equally loud, just not as obnoxious.

"There's a lot of stuff that you can do at a Ryder Cup that you can't do at Augusta National," Reed said with a smile.

Don't look for McIlroy to cup his hand over his ear to encourage the gallery to scream even louder. Or for Reed to point at McIlroy if he pulls off a clutch moment.

Besides, it's stroke play. Reed had a three-shot lead. And it wasn't just about them.

Keeping the lead won't be easy for Reed, not on this stage. But he doesn't buy into the idea that the pressure is all on him, a notion McIlroy quickly suggested.

"I am leading," he said. "At the same time, he's going for the career Grand Slam."