It’s 'Kyle Lowry Day' in Toronto as basketball star returns to play against Raptors
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) smiles while playing against the Milwaukee Bucks during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
Share:
Published Sunday, April 3, 2022 2:55PM EDT
Mayor John Tory has proclaimed Sunday as “Kyle Lowry Day,” although he made it clear he will be cheering for the Toronto Raptors during tonight’s game.
Donning his signature Raptors playoff blazer, Tory welcomed Lowry back to the city, saying that his work both on and off the basketball court is deserving of recognition.
“Not only did he participate in a number of charitable and community activities through his foundation, but he was also a leader in our fight as a city against anti-Black racism,” the mayor said in a video posted to social media.
“He will always be welcome here in the City of Toronto.”
The last time Lowry was in Toronto was in February 2020 before the pandemic was declared and the Raptors were forced to use a stadium in Tampa, Fla, as their home court. He will be playing for the Miami Heat during Sunday’s game at Scotiabank Arena.
Lowry helped lead the Raptors to its first NBA Championship win in franchise history in 2019.
“For more than nine years with the team, Kyle brought the city to its feed and made us believed in our beloved Toronto Raptors,” the city’s proclamation says of the six-time all-star.
While April 3 may be “Kyle Lowry Day,” Toronto’s mayor said there will “be no mercy” for the player at tonight’s game.