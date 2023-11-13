

The Canadian Press





Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has replaced the injured Lucas Cavallini in Canada's camp ahead of a high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal with Jamaica.

Canada, ranked 45th in the world, plays in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday before hosting the 55th-ranked Reggae Boyz on Nov. 21 at Toronto's BMO Field. The winner of the two-legged series qualifies for the 2024 Copa America as one of six CONCACAF entries in the tournament, to be played in the U.S.

While the four quarterfinal winners secure Copa America qualification and move on to the CONCACAF Nations League finals in March, the four losers will face off to determine the final two CONCACAF guest teams in the 16-country Copa America.

Canada Soccer said Cavallini will stay with his club, Mexico's Club Tijuana, to rehab an injury. The 30-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has 19 goals in 40 appearances for Canada.

Russell-Rowe has won three senior caps for Canada, coming in off the bench against Guadeloupe, Cuba and the U.S. at this summer's Gold Cup.

He conceded a stoppage-time own goal on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe.

The 18-year-old from Brampton, Ont., had four goals and three assists in 21 regular-season games with Columbus this year, his first full season with the Crew's first team.

The Canadians have gathered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to train before flying to Jamaica on Thursday.