

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Jarome Iginla will headline the Hockey Hall of Fame 's class of 2020.

The Calgary Flames icon and former captain was in his first year of eligibility following a standout career that spanned from 1996 through 2017.

Six-time Stanley Cup champion Kevin Lowe will join Iginla in the players' category along with forward Marian Hossa, defencemen and Doug Wilson and three-time Olympic gold medallist Kim St. Pierre, the first female goaltender elected to the hall .

Ken Holland will go in as a builder, rounding out the 2020 class unveiled this afternoon in Toronto following a vote by the hall 's 18-member selection committee.

Iginla, who also helped Canada win gold at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, will be the fourth Black person enshrined in the hall , but just the second recognized for on-ice accomplishments in the NHL.

He's set to join former Edmonton Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr, Angela James of the Canadian women's national team, and Willie O'Ree - the league's first Black player - who was inducted as a builder.

