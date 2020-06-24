CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Jarome Iginla headlines Hockey Hall of Fame's 2020 class
Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla speaks to the media following the team's announcement of trading him to the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Calgary, Alta., on Thursday, March 28, 2013. Iginla headlines the list of first-time eligible players for selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 6:07AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:44PM EDT
TORONTO - Jarome Iginla will headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020.
The Calgary Flames icon and former captain was in his first year of eligibility following a standout career that spanned from 1996 through 2017.
Six-time Stanley Cup champion Kevin Lowe will join Iginla in the players' category along with forward Marian Hossa, defencemen and Doug Wilson and three-time Olympic gold medallist Kim St. Pierre, the first female goaltender elected to the hall.
Ken Holland will go in as a builder, rounding out the 2020 class unveiled this afternoon in Toronto following a vote by the hall's 18-member selection committee.
Iginla, who also helped Canada win gold at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, will be the fourth Black person enshrined in the hall, but just the second recognized for on-ice accomplishments in the NHL.
He's set to join former Edmonton Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr, Angela James of the Canadian women's national team, and Willie O'Ree - the league's first Black player - who was inducted as a builder.
