Jaromir Jagr signs contract with hometown club in the Czech Republic
Nashville Predators' Anthony Bitetto, left, collides with Calgary Flames' Jaromir Jagr, of the Czech Republic, during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on December 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 9:54AM EST
PRAGUE, Czech Republic -- NHL great Jaromir Jagr signed a deal Wednesday with a team he owns in the Czech Republic.
The move comes a couple days after the Calgary Flames placed the forward on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
The club confirmed the contract between Jagr and the Kladno Knights in the second-tier Czech league has been signed but no details have been immediately available. Jagr planned a news conference in Kladno for Thursday.
Kladno, just west of the capital Prague, is Jagr's hometown.
The 45-year-old Jagr had only a goal and six assists in 22 games for Calgary after signing a one-year, $1 million contract on Oct. 4 as an unrestricted free agent. He hasn't played since Dec. 31 because of what the team called a lower-body injury.
Jagr might play for the Knights as soon as Saturday but Kladno spokesman Vit Heral has not yet confirmed that.