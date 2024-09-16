

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays claimed Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Monday and designated fellow catcher Brian Serven for assignment.

Heineman, who had two short stints with the Blue Jays over the last couple years, spent the majority of this season at Triple-A Worcester.

The 33-year-old native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., made his big-league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2019. He played 10 games with the Blue Jays in 2022 and made 19 appearances for Toronto last year.

Heineman played in two games for the Red Sox this season. He has played in 106 career big-league games in all for the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Serven, 29, hit .159 with three RBIs over 28 games for Toronto this season.