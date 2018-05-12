Jays option Pompey to triple-A Buffalo after Urshela reports to team
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey strikes out in the ninth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Thursday May 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 1:18PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays optioned outfielder Dalton Pompey to triple-A Buffalo before Saturday's late afternoon game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre.
The Jays needed to create a roster spot after infielder Gio Urshela reported to the team.
Urshela was acquired from the Cleveland Indians last Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named or cash.
He was tabbed to play shortstop and bat ninth against the Red Sox in his Blue Jays debut.