Jays pitcher Stroman put on 10-day DL with right shoulder issue
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws against the Seattle Mariners in first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday May 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 3:01PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue.
The 27-year-old Stroman, who was hampered by a right shoulder injury at spring training, has struggled this season with an 0-5 record and a 7.71 earned-run average in seven games.
Toronto also optioned left-hander Tim Mayza to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
Right-handers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio were recalled from Buffalo to fill out the pitching staff before Toronto started a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox.
Biagini has an 0-3 record in four starts and a 4.57 ERA with Buffalo this season. He failed to impress in two major league starts earlier this season with an 0-1 record and 8.10 ERA.
Gaviglio, acquired from Kansas City on March 21, has a 0-0 record with a 1.86 ERA in five appearances with the Bisons.