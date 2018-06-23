Jays place Sanchez, Garcia on 10-day DL, activate Stroman
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws to the plate during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:53PM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list.
The Blue Jays activated right-hander Marcus Stroman off the 10-day disabled list. He'd been out since May 8 with shoulder trouble.
Stroman was set to start Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. He is 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA.
Toronto also recalled left-handed reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo.
Sanchez sustained a right finger contusion prior to starting an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, giving up two runs in one inning before leaving the game. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA.
Garcia is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder, manager John Gibbons said. Garcia is 0-6 in his last 10 starts and has not won since April 17.