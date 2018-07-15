

The Canadian Press





BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays put centre-fielder Kevin Pillar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday while also placing infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., on the seven-day concussion list.

Both players were injured Saturday in a game against the Red Sox in Boston.

Pillar left the game in the third inning with a right clavicle injury after making a diving catch on a Brock Holt shallow fly. He rolled on the ground before throwing the ball to second for an inning-ending double play.

Gurriel got a foot to the back of his helmet from Red Sox started Eduardo Rodriguez while Gurriel was diving into first base on an infield hit in the sixth inning. Gurriel stayed in the game but Rodriguez had to leave with a sprained right ankle.

Toronto activated right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera and left-handed starter Jaime Garcia from the 10-day DL in corresponding roster moves.