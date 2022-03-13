

The Canadian Press





DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Players trickled into the Toronto Blue Jays spring-training facility this morning, going through COVID-19 protocols before practising.

When players first arrive, they take a series of COVID-19 tests and do their physicals before suiting up and joining their teammates.

COVID-19 protocols are still being developed by Major League Baseball for the 2022 season.

MLB and its players' union ended a lockout Thursday that threatened to shorten or even cancel the season.

Minor-league players were not locked out and had already started their work at the facility.

Spring training formally begins Monday at the team's new player development centre.

Manager Charlie Montoyo says he was excited to see all of his players arrive and make the most of the facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.