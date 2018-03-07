Jays sign veteran pitcher Tyler Clippard to minor-league deal
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Tyler Clippard to a minor league deal with an invitation to Major League spring training.
The 33-year-old posted a 2-8 record with a 4.77 earned-run average in 76 games last season with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.
The six-foot-three, 200-pound right-hander has a career record of 34-24 with a 3.11 ERA over 11 Major League seasons.
His most productive season was in 2010, when he went 11-8 with a 3.07 ERA with the Washington Nationals.