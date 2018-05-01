Jets erase early deficit, beat Predators 7-4 for 2-1 series lead
Nashville Predators' Austin Watson (51) celebrates after scoring on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Tuesday May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 11:20PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Blake Wheeler scored on the power play with 4:59 to play as the Winnipeg Jets roared back from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday and grab a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
After missing on a number of earlier chances, the Jets captain buried a rebound off a Mark Scheifele shot from a tight angle for his second of the post-season.
Dustin Byfuglien had two goals and an assists for Winnipeg, while Paul Stastny added a goal and two assists.
Wheeler also had an assist and added the empty netter with under a minute to play. Brandon Tanev also scored with Rinne on the bench in the game's final minute.
Jacob Trouba scored one and set up another for a two-point night. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 stops.
Filip Forsberg and P.K. Subban each had a goal and an assist for Nashville, while Mike Fisher and Auston Watson also scored.