WINNIPEG - Blake Wheeler scored on the power play with 4:59 to play as the Winnipeg Jets roared back from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday and grab a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

After missing on a number of earlier chances, the Jets captain buried a rebound off a Mark Scheifele shot from a tight angle for his second of the post-season.

Dustin Byfuglien had two goals and an assists for Winnipeg, while Paul Stastny added a goal and two assists.

Wheeler also had an assist and added the empty netter with under a minute to play. Brandon Tanev also scored with Rinne on the bench in the game's final minute.

Jacob Trouba scored one and set up another for a two-point night. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 stops.

Filip Forsberg and P.K. Subban each had a goal and an assist for Nashville, while Mike Fisher and Auston Watson also scored.