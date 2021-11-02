

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff says he was “not aware” of the severity of the sexual assault allegations made in 2010 against a former Chicago Blackhawks coach until this year.

Cheveldayoff spoke to reporters today to discuss the NHL's decision to not discipline him after he was named in a report by third-party investigators as one of Chicago's leaders who met to discuss the allegations, then failed to act.

The Jets GM said the allegations were presented as harassment rather than assault, and he believed processes were in place in the Blackhawks organization to handle the allegations.

Cheveldayoff said his “assumptions of that system were clearly not good enough.”

Cheveldayoff met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Friday to discuss his role in the Blackhawks' mishandling of the allegations, but was absolved of any wrongdoing.

The 51-year-old was assistant general manager and senior director of hockey operations with the Blackhawks at the time.

A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was part of a group of team leaders who met to discuss allegations by former player Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich on May 23, 2010, in the hours after the team advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 19 years.

The report found the allegations were largely ignored by management.

Cheveldayoff is the only person placed at the meeting still employed in the NHL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.