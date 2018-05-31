Kevin Love cleared to play in Game 1 of NBA Finals following concussion
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives around Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:26PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cleveland forward Kevin Love has completed the NBA's concussion protocols and is cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Golden State on Thursday night.
Love was injured early in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston and was not able to play in Game 7. He travelled to California with the Cavaliers and was on the floor with them during practice Wednesday at Oracle Arena.
While the Cavaliers will be at full strength, the Warriors will not. Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is out because of a bone bruise in his left knee that sidelined him for the last four games of the Western Conference finals.