

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press





MONZA, Italy (AP) — Teenager Kimi Antonelli has been named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next year at Mercedes, a day after his Formula One debut ended in the 18-year-old Italian driver hitting the wall.

Team principal Toto Wolff had said the crash in first practice for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix would have no impact on Antonelli’s F1 chances, and confirmation of his elevation to partner with George Russell was announced ahead of Saturday’s final practice at his home event.

Speculation has been rampant on who would replace Hamilton at Mercedes, since the seven-time F1 champion announced he was departing for Ferrari at the end of the season.

There were even attempts to woo three-time defending champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull but Wolff said he always wanted to go with Antonelli, who has been with Mercedes since he joined its junior program when he was 12.

“I made up my mind five minutes after Lewis Hamilton told me that he’s going to Ferrari,” Wolff told reporters at Monza. “Obviously, we were discussing with other options and also kept the Max idea, didn’t discount it completely with looking at what happened at Red Bull.

“But instinctively, that is the lineup with these two that I always wanted.”

However, the door does not appear to be completely closed to Verstappen signing the following year, with Mercedes saying that at this stage the Russell-Antonelli lineup was only for 2025.

Wolff remained coy when pressed on the matter. He said he believes “100% that they are the best choice” for the team but acknowledged it was “most important is to see how George and Kimi settle in” at the “pressure cooker” that is Mercedes.

“I don’t flirt outside, I’ve always said it,” Wolff continued. “All of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. There’s no discussion, there’s no second thoughts about what we’re doing in 2026, because now it’s about 2024 and 2025.

“And if flirting outside happens, then they will know it at the same time when we have those discussions, I always mean that.”

After titles in Karting and Formula 4, Antonelli only made the step up to F2 this year, winning two races.

Antonelli, who turned 18 just last Sunday, has big boots to fill with Hamilton having broken a slew of records with Mercedes as he developed into one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.

“Well, I think it’s not possible to replace Lewis Hamilton,” said Antonelli, who would be the third-youngest driver in F1 history when the 2025 season kicks off in Australia next March. “He’s such a great figure in the sport of today. And he has achieved so much in his career. So I don’t want to see as his replacement.

“I’m just the next driver for Mercedes in 25. So I’m really excited for that. And he’s a really great guy, he’s been giving me some support. So yeah, really, really happy.”

Antonelli’s much-anticipated first appearance on Friday lasted fewer than two laps, and only 10 minutes, after he lost control of his Mercedes at the Parabolica, spinning off and sliding backward through the gravel into the tire barrier.

There were promising signs for the limited time he was on the track, with Wolff labelling it “astonishing.” The debutant had just set the fastest middle sector of the session and was looking to reclaim the fastest time from Hamilton, who had just beaten Antonelli’s first lap by 0.6 seconds.

“Our new lineup is perfect to open the next chapter in our story,” Wolff said. “It is also a testament to the strength of our junior program and our belief in homegrown talent.

“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport,” Wolff added. “We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.”

Excitement had been growing at Monza over the prospect of a first Italian F1 driver in three years.

Italy has had to wait since 2006 for a win in F1 and much longer for the title, as the last Italian champion was Alberto Ascari in 1953.