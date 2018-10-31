Kobe Bryant made ambassador for 2019 World Cup in China
Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant watches during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:18AM EDT
MIES, Switzerland -- Kobe Bryant has been made an ambassador for the 2019 basketball World Cup in China.
The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist made the announcement on Twitter .
Bryant joins former NBA rival Yao Ming, now leading the Chinese Basketball Association, as ambassadors for the revamped tournament.
The first 32-nation World Cup will be played from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in eight cities.
The competition draw is set for March 16 in Shenzhen.