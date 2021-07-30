

The Canadian Press





TOKYO -- Kylie Masse has won her second silver medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 200-metre backstroke.

The 25-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., finished in two minutes 5.42 seconds on Saturday -- behind Kaylee McKeown (2:04.68) and ahead of Emily Seebohm (2:06.17), both of Australia.

Masse's Canadian teammate Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished sixth with a time of 2:08.24.

The Canadian women's swim team has generated five medals in Tokyo, including Masse's other silver in the 100-metre backstroke on Tuesday.

She has a chance at a third medal as she's expected to swim the backstroke leg of the women's medley relay on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.