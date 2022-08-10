

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Australia's Nick Kyrgios upset top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday at the National Bank Open.

Medvedev controlled the first-set tiebreaker after each player held serve for the first 12 games. Kyrgios opened the second set with a break and didn't relinquish that advantage before controlling the deciding set.

Krygios, the world No. 37, won an ATP Tour title last week in Washington while Medvedev won in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Earlier, American Tommy Paul pulled off the first big upset of the tournament by dispatching second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Paul, the world No. 34, saved a match ball in the tiebreaker and converted his fifth match point in the deciding set. The second-round match lasted three hours 20 minutes.

Alcaraz, who was making his Canadian debut, fell to 15-3 in Masters 1000 tournaments this season. It was his first career meeting against Paul, who fought off a match ball in the tiebreaker.

In other early results, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3 and eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut, the No. 14 seed from Spain, downed American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta topped Denmark's Holger Rune 6-0, 6-3.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the evening. Auger-Aliassime is the only Canadian left in the 56-player singles draw.

In doubles play, Italy's Jannik Sinner and Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., were to open against the French duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Gael Monfils.

Calgary native Cleeve Harper and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., were to meet Italy's Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

Play continues through Sunday at the US$6.57-million tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.