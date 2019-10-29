

The Associated Press





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - The Colorado Avalanche say captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The team announced the news Tuesday before practice. Colorado's top line already is missing forward Mikko Rantanen after he suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Landeskog has three goals and four assists this season for an Avalanche team that's currently leading the Central Division. They host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Landeskog is coming off a 2018-19 season in which he made the All-Star team and finished with a career-best 75 points.