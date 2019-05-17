Lawyers for some Nassar victims want settlement investigated
In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Defense attorney Matthew Newberg, left, signs court documents after Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Larry Nassar, right, at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. After #MeToo erupted from sexual assault and harassment claims against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual assault sentencing this year became its own powerful forum for speaking out. (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 3:36PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Lawyers representing victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar who came forward more recently with allegations of sexual assault are seeking an investigation into Michigan State University's $500 million settlement with victims.
The Detroit Free Press reports the lawyers, who represent 110 women suing the East Lansing school in a second wave of lawsuits, want the state to look at whether Michigan State deliberately underfunded the $75 million portion of the settlement that could cover them. They've sent a complaint to the Michigan auditor general.
A spokeswoman for Michigan State said Friday that the school declined to comment.
Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician, including while he worked at Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.