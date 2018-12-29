

The Canadian Press





Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will sit out Saturday's home game against the New York Islanders because of a groin injury.

The team said Saturday morning that Andersen is listed as day to day, and announced hours later that it had acquired former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Florida Panthers in exchange for the Maple Leafs' fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

Andersen last played on Dec. 22 against the New York Rangers, stopping 25 shots in a 5-3 win.

The 29-year-old from Denmark has 20 wins through 30 starts this season to go along with a .923 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

Garret Sparks will start Saturday's game while Kasimir Kaskisuo, called up from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis, will serve as the team's back up.

Hutchinson, 28, has appeared in four games with the Panthers this season and eight games for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He played in 102 games for Winnipeg from 2013-18 where he had a 43-39-11 record, a .910 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average.

Hutchinson was originally drafted by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 draft. The Leafs said Hutchinson will report to the Marlies.

Sparks started for Toronto Friday night against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. He made 27 saves in the 4-2 victory.

Kaskisuo, 25, is 3-5-1 in 11 appearances with the Marlies this season with a 4.12 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage.

Kaskisuo was originally signed by the Maple Leafs to an entry level contract on March 28, 2016.