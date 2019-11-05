

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will return to the lineup tonight when Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings following a seven-game absence with a broken finger.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury Oct. 16 after taking a shot off the hand from Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly late in a 4-3 road loss to the Washington Capitals.

Tavares declared himself ready to go this morning at Scotiabank Arena.

"Made some really good progress," he said. "Excited to get back out."

The Leafs were 3-2-2 without Tavares, including Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

The star centre looked on course to play in that one, but was held back and will instead rejoin his teammates tonight.