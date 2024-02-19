

The Canadian Press





Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Florida Panthers left-wing Matthew Tkachuk have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Matthews recorded hat tricks in consecutive games and added two assists as the Maple Leafs had a 3-0-0 week and moved into third place in the Atlantic Division.

After he was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 victory against St. Louis on Tuesday, Matthews had his first career natural hat trick in a 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

He then set a career high with five points (three goals, two assists) in a 9-2 win over Anaheim on Saturday. He became the 10th player in NHL history to record six hat tricks in a season.

McDavid had 10 assists in three games to lead the Oilers to two wins in three games.

He set a career high with six assists — one shy of the single-game League record — in an 8-4 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Tkachuk had three goals and five assists in three games to help the Panthers extend their winning streak to five games and move into top spot in the Atlantic Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.